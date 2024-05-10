Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1,012.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $187.07 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

