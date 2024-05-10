Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 1,340 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYM opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

