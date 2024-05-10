First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Posts Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 83.33%.
First Acceptance Stock Performance
First Acceptance stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.
About First Acceptance
