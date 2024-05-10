Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

