UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

UWM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $702.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

