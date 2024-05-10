Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 137,169 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Kraft Heinz worth $169,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

