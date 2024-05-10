Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of DORM opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

