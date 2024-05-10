TD Cowen Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of SYNA opened at $91.66 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

