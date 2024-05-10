Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $161,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

NYSE:RCL opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $143.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

