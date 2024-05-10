Mizuho Boosts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $32.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 21.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3,661.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

