B. Riley Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $11.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,972 shares of company stock worth $223,485. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Funko by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.