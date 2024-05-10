B. Riley Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $11.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FNKO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Funko by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
