Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 168.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at $844,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.