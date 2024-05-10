Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACRE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of ACRE opened at $6.78 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $368.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

