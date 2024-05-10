Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $162.19 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $162,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

View Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.