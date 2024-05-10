MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 45.47% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $917.77 million, a P/E ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 597.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 105,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

