Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $157,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

