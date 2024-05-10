iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $172,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

