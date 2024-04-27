Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

