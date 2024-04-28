Contrasting Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.27 $15.40 million $0.18 19.33 Amplifon $2.23 billion N/A $188.09 million $0.78 41.28

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

5N Plus has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00

5N Plus presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Amplifon.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 6.35% 7.61% 2.72% Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplifon beats 5N Plus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

