Contrasting Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares 5N Plus and Amplifon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|5N Plus
|$242.37 million
|1.27
|$15.40 million
|$0.18
|19.33
|Amplifon
|$2.23 billion
|N/A
|$188.09 million
|$0.78
|41.28
Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|5N Plus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Amplifon
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
5N Plus presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Amplifon.
Profitability
This table compares 5N Plus and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|5N Plus
|6.35%
|7.61%
|2.72%
|Amplifon
|7.44%
|16.57%
|4.83%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Amplifon beats 5N Plus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.
