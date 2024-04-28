Critical Survey: BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) vs. Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BR Malls Participações and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sompo pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sompo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A Sompo 7.82% 16.50% 2.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Sompo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01 Sompo $34.10 billion 0.57 $674.56 million $1.32 7.41

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sompo beats BR Malls Participações on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

(Get Free Report)

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.