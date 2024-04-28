Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.