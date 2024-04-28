Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

IIP.UN opened at C$12.12 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.38%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

