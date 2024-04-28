Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.