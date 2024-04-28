Pi Financial Cuts Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target to C$4.00

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Evogene Stock Performance
About Evogene
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.