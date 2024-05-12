Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWKS. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $939.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,782 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,411,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250,785 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

