Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

FTT opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.12. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

