Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Critical Analysis

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and Auna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.21 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.01 Auna $3.88 billion 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Institute.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oncology Institute and Auna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Auna has a consensus price target of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 49.26%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Auna.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14% Auna N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Auna beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

