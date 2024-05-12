United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $599.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.34. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 66.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

