Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

