Head-To-Head Survey: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 4 6 0 2.60

Udemy has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Udemy -10.82% -23.10% -10.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 2.21 -$6.76 million N/A N/A Udemy $728.94 million 2.07 -$107.29 million ($0.53) -18.62

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats Udemy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc., a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages. Its courses provide learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology, business, soft skills, and personal development, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

