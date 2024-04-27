Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.75. 251,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average of $321.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.