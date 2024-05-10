TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,425.00 at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.81.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,321.29. 14,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,087.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

