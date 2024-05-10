Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Alicia Syrett Sells 1,500 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digimarc Price Performance

Digimarc stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,075. The company has a market cap of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Digimarc by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digimarc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digimarc

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.