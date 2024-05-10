Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Alicia Syrett Sells 1,500 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Digimarc Price Performance
Digimarc stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,075. The company has a market cap of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday.
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
