NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe Buys 3,095 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $47,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 200 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NB Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.