Insider Buying: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 184,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 138.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

