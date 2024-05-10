Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Director Sells $121,582.30 in Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,130. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Adient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

