Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Director Sells $121,582.30 in Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ADNT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,130. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
