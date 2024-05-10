Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Buys $20,000.16 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) Director Howard Clowes purchased 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $20,000.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.