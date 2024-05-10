Nicholas George Pappas Sells 6,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $645,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas George Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $10,870.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,300 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $9,178.00.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 4.2 %

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 190,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.