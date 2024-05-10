Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. The company had a trading volume of 229,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,642. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.70 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.