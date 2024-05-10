Eastern Metals Limited (ASX:EMS) Insider Robert (Bob) Duffin Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX:EMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Duffin purchased 600,000 shares of Eastern Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($13,112.58).

Robert (Bob) Duffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Robert (Bob) Duffin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Eastern Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).

Eastern Metals Limited operates as a base and precious metals exploration company in Australia. The company primarily explores copper, gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cobar project located in the west of Sydney in New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

