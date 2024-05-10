Eastern Metals Limited (ASX:EMS) Insider Robert (Bob) Duffin Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX:EMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Duffin purchased 600,000 shares of Eastern Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($13,112.58).
Robert (Bob) Duffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Robert (Bob) Duffin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Eastern Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).
