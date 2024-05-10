iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.51. The company had a trading volume of 778,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,994. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $451.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

