LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Xavier Urbain Sells 867 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 128,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,215. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LKQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 53.3% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 660,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 427.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 73.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 357,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.