SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,535. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $512.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

