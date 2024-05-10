SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,535. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $512.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.59.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

