IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 1.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,380. The company has a market capitalization of $572.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $31.35.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

