Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.34. 639,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,117. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

