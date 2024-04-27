Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,354 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,418 shares of company stock worth $96,300,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.33. 927,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

