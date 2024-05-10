RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $584.5 million-$587.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.590-3.670 EPS.
RingCentral Price Performance
RingCentral stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 594,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,486. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
