RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $584.5 million-$587.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.590-3.670 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 594,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,486. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

