Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,491,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,744,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

