Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after buying an additional 1,174,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 1,282,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,348. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

