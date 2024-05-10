Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 12,712 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 606.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.80. 1,115,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,270. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

